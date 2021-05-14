Vaccine hesitancy: CEOs of Steve Biko, Chris Hani Baragwanath hospitals worried

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto has been inoculating health care workers and its CEO, Dr Nkele Lesia, said more needs to be done to educate the public to ensure they turnout at the vaccination sites.

JOHANNESBURG – The chief executive officers (CEOs) of two prominent public hospitals in Gauteng have been concerned about hesitancy among citizens when it comes to signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine when the second phase kicks off on Monday.

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto has been inoculating healthcare workers and its CEO, Dr Nkele Lesia, said more needed to be done to educate the public to ensure they turnout at the vaccination sites.

At the same time, the CEO of Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, Dr Mathabo Mathebula, was hoping there won't be a stall in the vaccine procurement process – as seen worldwide – which could have an impact on those already hesitant about getting vaccinated.

So far, 455,000 health workers have received the jab through the Sisonke Vaccine Program, which ends on Saturday.

A healthcare worker in Gauteng received her jab on Thursday and said it took her a while to make the final decision.

"I was scared. I waited for people at my work [to] see how they are, then I took the conscious decision to say, ‘you know what? Let me go.'"

Dr Lesia said given the hesitancy seen among healthcare workers already, she hoped the process would gain momentum and people would trust the vaccines.

“I think it's hesitancy. People think there may be adverse events and the issue of starting and stopping also affects [their decision].”

At the same time, Dr Mathebula said it was important that when the second phase kicked off, it wouldn't lose momentum due to a shortage of vaccines.

“We are hoping that when you are given a specific date, you are able to be vaccinated, and there shouldn’t be a stage where we are running out of vaccines or the people who turn up are too many.”

The CEOs said lessons had been learned during the Sisonke trial programme where health workers had been jabbed, but they were hopeful that the system would be improved to increase public confidence.

