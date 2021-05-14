Cele: Murder rate rose 8.4% in first quarter, reported rape cases fell 4%

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the quarterly crime statistics on Friday.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said while murder and attempted murder rates increased by about 8.4% and 8.7% in the first quarter of 2021, reported rape cases in the same period showed an almost 4% decline.

Cele released the crime statistics on Friday.



“4,976 people were killed in the first three months of 2021. This is 387 more people killed compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.”

Cele said contact crime had decreased: “This is evident by an overall decline of 8.5% in contact crimes such as GBH, sexual offences, common assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances.”

He said that there were almost 4% fewer reported rape cases between January and March this year than in the previous year.

According to the crime statistics, 9,518 people were raped in the first three months of this year, which 387 down from the previous period last year.

“A sample of 6,893 of the rape incidents revealed that 4,130 of such incidents took place at the home of the victim or the home of the alleged rapist,” he said.

The Lusikisiki police station in the Eastern Cape recorded the highest incidents of rape, surpassing the Inanda police station, Cele added.

ONGOING POLICE MURDERS

Cele said the ongoing murder of police officials was an unfolding crisis and had the potential to threaten South Africa's peace and stability.

He said in this period, 24 police officers were killed.

“Eleven of them were killed on duty while preventing, combating or solving a crime. Some were attacked or ambushed while conducting patrols and their official firearms stolen.”

He added that declines in several crime categories this quarter would not have been achieved without the dedication and determination of the police service.

