Be extra vigilant amid third wave, Makhura warns Gauteng residents

The Gauteng Premier said the province could not afford to shut to down the economy to mitigate the rising COVID-19 infections.

FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the COVID storm had hit the province once again and urged residents to work with government to contain the rapid spread of the virus.

Makhura confirmed earlier on Friday that Gauteng had officially entered the third wave.

The premier was speaking at the opening of the Anglo Ashanti Hospital in Carletonville on the West Rand.

The facility is one of the hospitals established to assist in alleviating pressure on the province's health system.

Makhura urged Gauteng residents to observe all COVID-19 protocols and avoid gatherings.

“Don’t think you can go to a party on the basis that you got COVID earlier and you won’t get it now,” he said.

Makhura said he was concerned over the spread of the virus during the last couple of days.

“We in Gauteng are ahead and our infections way ahead of the everybody else,” Makhura said.

The premier said the province could not afford to shut down the economy and encouraged residents to exercise extra vigilance.

