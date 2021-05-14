Angry healthcare workers queue at Milpark Hosp with hopes of being vaccinated

Some say they are being turned away with valid vouchers.

JOHANNESBURG - Healthcare workers queuing for their COVID-19 vaccines at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg told Eyewitness News on Friday the process to get the jab has been confusing and frustrating.

Some say they are being turned away even with valid vouchers.

Similar scenes played out at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital on Thursday.

The Sisonke vaccination program comes to a close this weekend. But all unvaccinated workers who have registered will still be able to receive their jab alongside the elderly from next week.

There is still a snaking queue at the Milpark Hospital with very little social distancing.

READ: Claims of unfair administration of COVID jabs cause stir amongst health workers

Some healthcare workers said they arrived as early as 7 am and still haven’t been vaccinated.

One woman said she came all the way from Krugersdorp: “There was no help as to where the queues were. I get to the queue and had my voucher number only to get told that my name is not on the list.”

ALSO READ: Concern & hesitancy - Will SA meet 40m vaccination target by Feb 2022?

One nurse said she was losing patience: “I arrived and I was told that there weren’t any vaccines left.”

Earlier on Friday, traffic was backed up as healthcare workers were tried to access the hospital.

Several police vans are stationed outside the facility.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.