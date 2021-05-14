An abomination: Christian forum is against proposed polyandry legislation

The landmark legalisation on polyandry is one of the wide-ranging proposals published by the Department of Home Affairs this week.

JOHANNESBURG – In the near future, South Africa's laws could allow women to marry more than one husband, just as polygamous men can have many wives, but the South African National Christian Forum has on Friday called the proposal an abomination.

The landmark legalisation on polyandry is one of the wide-ranging proposals published by the Department of Home Affairs this week.

The department said the document was aimed at creating a new Marriage Act that would not be discriminatory and promoteed equality.

However, the issue of polyandry sparked a heated reaction from the Christian forum, with its president Bishop Marothi Mashashane saying the policy made a mockery of the gospel.

“The word of God never promoted that, even in our culture it is a barbaric thing. It is for that reason that we are going to mobilise all our Christian churches [against it].”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.