Alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack charged with detective Charl Kinnear's murder
Modack appeared at the Blue Downs Regional Court on Friday morning alongside four co-accused - among them an Anti-Gang Unit Member.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged crime underworld figure Nafiz Modack has been charged with the murder Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.
Modack - along with Ricardo Morgan - also faces charges for their alleged role in the attempted hit on defence attorney William Booth.
More to follow.