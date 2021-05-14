Go

Alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack charged with detective Charl Kinnear's murder

Modack appeared at the Blue Downs Regional Court on Friday morning alongside four co-accused - among them an Anti-Gang Unit Member.

FILE: Controversial Cape Town businessman Nafiz Modack is seen outside the Cape Town Central Police Station after court proceedings. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged crime underworld figure Nafiz Modack has been charged with the murder Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

Modack - along with Ricardo Morgan - also faces charges for their alleged role in the attempted hit on defence attorney William Booth.

More to follow.

