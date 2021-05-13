Zuma’s case may be postponed if he fails to find legal team on time: expert

Zuma and French arms company Thales face corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to the Arms Deal.

DURBAN - A legal expert on Wednesday said there was a chance that the case against former President Jacob Zuma could be postponed on Monday if he failed to secure legal representation by then.

The matter has been certified as trial-ready and Zuma, through his lawyers, has previously undertaken to be there when the trial commences in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

But the former president’s defence on the matter remained unclear as he has recently parted ways with advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, Eric Mabuza and the rest of his legal team on the case.

Legal expert advocate Mannie Witz said Zuma could face a challenge from the State after terminating the services of a legal team that was familiar with his case.

“The State won’t take this lightly; it’s got witnesses available that consulted, that prepared and have been ready for a few years to receive the matter. But it’s just one of those consequences that you, unfortunately, have to deal with.”

While the former president’s defence strategy remains a subject of speculation, for now, human rights lawyer Richard Spoor has confirmed that he has recently met with Zuma following his offer to represent him pro-bono.

“He wanted to engage with me around my offer to represent him and that was the purpose of the meeting.”

Spoor said while he wouldn't be representing the former president in his corruption trial, he was open to representing him in the future.

