Zim national sentenced to 5 years in jail for fake Zim and SA passports

The 30-year-old was arrested in 2019 and found guilty of fraud and contravening the Immigration Act.

JOHANNESBURG - A Zimbabwean national has been sentenced to five years behind bars by the Mothibistad Magistrate's Court in the Northern Cape for fraudulently manufacturing and issuing Zimbabwean and South African passports.

It's understood that he also sold driver's licences and temporary permits for asylum seekers and charged his customers between R1,000 to R2,500 for the fraudulent documents.

“The accused was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, of which three years is suspended for the period of five years. He will spend five years in prison without an option of fine”, said provincial Hawks spokesperson, Nomthandazo Mnisi.

