Wits chancellor Dlamini calls for more women representation at higher learning

Dlamini said black and coloured women were still underrepresented in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University chancellor Dr Judy Dlamini has on Wednesday expressed concern over the racial and gender profile in leadership positions at institutions of higher learning.

On Wednesday, Wits University launched the Female Academic Leaders Fellowship, which is aimed at empowering African and coloured women.

The initiative has so far received R8 million in donations.

Dlamini said the levels of diversity at the country's universities was disappointing: “I was the first woman of any colour to be chancellor and had many questions in my mind that it does mean that we have a blind spot when it comes to women at institutions.”

