Go

Western Cape sees a resurgence in COVID-19 infections

Western Cape head of health Dr Keith Cloete said admissions and deaths were increasing slightly.

A hospital worker and patient with COVID-19 in in the resuscitation room of the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
A hospital worker and patient with COVID-19 in in the resuscitation room of the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape is seeing a COVID-19 resurgence - as cases are yet again going up.

The provincial Department of Health on Thursday said it was seeing on average 170 new infections a day and there had been a 39% week-on-week rise.

Western Cape head of health Dr Keith Cloete said admissions and deaths were increasing slightly.

Cloete said this showed there was a resurgence as there had been a sustained increase for 7 days in the number of new cases.

“We have now officially gone into a resurgence, not quite the start of a third wave, but it’s the early sustained sign that we have increased cases”.

In Cape Town, he said most sub-districts were showing an increase.

"Ïn the eastern area around Somerset West, there is an increase [in cases] in that area. In the northern, this is more Durbanville and affluent suburban areas [there is also an increase in cases]."

And there are also increases in rural areas in the Cape Winelands, Garden Route, and West Coast.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA