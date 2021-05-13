Western Cape sees a resurgence in COVID-19 infections

Western Cape head of health Dr Keith Cloete said admissions and deaths were increasing slightly.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape is seeing a COVID-19 resurgence - as cases are yet again going up.

The provincial Department of Health on Thursday said it was seeing on average 170 new infections a day and there had been a 39% week-on-week rise.

Western Cape head of health Dr Keith Cloete said admissions and deaths were increasing slightly.

Cloete said this showed there was a resurgence as there had been a sustained increase for 7 days in the number of new cases.

“We have now officially gone into a resurgence, not quite the start of a third wave, but it’s the early sustained sign that we have increased cases”.

In Cape Town, he said most sub-districts were showing an increase.

"Ïn the eastern area around Somerset West, there is an increase [in cases] in that area. In the northern, this is more Durbanville and affluent suburban areas [there is also an increase in cases]."

And there are also increases in rural areas in the Cape Winelands, Garden Route, and West Coast.

