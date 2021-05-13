Go

WC experiencing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases - WC Health Dept

Western Cape head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that admissions and deaths were increasing slightly.

FILE: A hospital worker walks amongst patients in the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. The patents in this ward are not critically serious, but do require oxygen and to lie down. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is seeing experiencing a COVID-19 resurgence as cases are yet again going up.

The provincial Health Department said that it was seeing, on average, 170 new infections a day and there had been a 39% week-on-week rise.

Cloete said that this showed that there was a resurgence as there'd been a sustained increase for seven days in the number of new cases.

"We have now officially gone into a resurgence. It's not quite the start of the third wave but is the early most sustained sign that we've had increased cases."

In Cape Town, he said that most sub-districts were showing an increase.

There were also increases in rural areas in the Cape Winelands, Garden Route and the West Coast.

