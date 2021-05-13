WC experiencing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases - WC Health Dept

Western Cape head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that admissions and deaths were increasing slightly.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is seeing experiencing a COVID-19 resurgence as cases are yet again going up.

The provincial Health Department said that it was seeing, on average, 170 new infections a day and there had been a 39% week-on-week rise.

Western Cape head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that admissions and deaths were increasing slightly.

Cloete said that this showed that there was a resurgence as there'd been a sustained increase for seven days in the number of new cases.

"We have now officially gone into a resurgence. It's not quite the start of the third wave but is the early most sustained sign that we've had increased cases."

In Cape Town, he said that most sub-districts were showing an increase.

There were also increases in rural areas in the Cape Winelands, Garden Route and the West Coast.

