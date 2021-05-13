WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears more evidence from Mosebenzi Zwane

The state capture commission is hearing evidence on Estina dairy farm project from former Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane on Thursday.

