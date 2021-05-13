Go

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears more evidence from Mosebenzi Zwane

The state capture commission is hearing evidence on Estina dairy farm project from former Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane on Thursday.

FILE: A screenshot of Mosebenzi Zwane appearing before the state capture commission on 27 April 2021. Picture: SABCNews/Youtube.
24 minutes ago

