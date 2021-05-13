Tuks group walk 650km to raise funds for financially struggling students

Under the banner 'Walk of Hope', the initiative aims to assist those with historic debt, financial exclusion, and those who could not afford meals.

JOHANNESBURG - Students from the University of Pretoria have walked from Durban to the capital to raise funds.

Under the banner "Walk of Hope", the initiative aims to assist those with historic debt, financial exclusion, and those who could not afford meals.

The lengths of how far the fight for education could go was witnessed by South Africans with the death of Mtokozisi Ntumba, who died as a result of the Wits protest in March.

The organisation's Mattias Shunmugam said that students who took part in the walk trekked over 650 kilometers for nine days.

Shunmugam said that they hoped that all universities and institutions would get involved in the fundraiser to help alleviate the financial crisis faced by students.

“That is the aim of walk for access to expand to other universities and other campuses so that students from institutions in South Africa can be financially assisted,” he said.

