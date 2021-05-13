Solidarity gives DWS, Sisulu ultimatum over deployment of Cuban engineers

Trade union Solidarity has given the department until Monday to respond to its legal letter and revoke the appointment of 24 Cuban engineers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department has been asked to present alternative proposals regarding its deployment of Cuban engineers in an effort to avoid a court battle.

In the legal letter, Solidarity has ordered Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to suspend the engineering project or she may have to defend its rollout in court.

The labour union claimed that the decision to "import" the Cuban engineers was illegal.

Solidarity's Dirk Hermann said that Sisulu's response would determine whether they proceeded with a court application to interdict the programme.

“Everything is ready, if it then comes that they are not ready on Monday, then we will continue to file the papers. If they come with a proposal that does not meet what we want, then we will continue with the papers to be filed,” Hermann said.

