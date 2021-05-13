Western Cape seeing slow registration for COVID-19 vaccine

Almost 720, 000 Western Cape residents are older than 60-years and therefore eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Vaccine registration has been slow in the Western Cape.

Only 27% of residents have registered on the Electronic Vaccine Data System.

Phase 2 gets underway on Monday for people over the age of 60.

Almost 720,000 Western Cape residents are older than 60 and therefore eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Monday.

However, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that so far, only around 194,000 had registered.

"On Monday, the people who will be vaccinated for phase two are the older persons. We are starting in the metro. In the metro, there are about seven sites but it will be more at old age homes," the MEC explained.

#COVID19vaccines Mbombo says 27% of people ( 719668 ) in the WC, eligible to receive vaccines from Monday have so far registered. She earlier explained more about COVID-19 vaccines and the registration process to residents in the community of Groenheuwel in Paarl. KB pic.twitter.com/7KHNW6XBb3 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2021

Spasie Daniels (84) registered on Thursday but said that her daughter would help her make a final decision on whether she would take the jab.

“My daughter... her husband died of COVID. My second eldest sister also died,” Daniels said.

The Western Cape will receive an initial batch of 33,900 Pfizer vaccines to kickstart the mass vaccination drive on Monday.

