Samwu vows to continue to fight against Rand Water over bonus payments

The strike by Samwu that was set to take place on Thursday was cancelled after Rand Water obtained a Labour Court order to prevent the union from protesting.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has vowed to continue with the fight against what it believed was unfair labour practice at Rand Water.

The strike by Samwu that was set to take place on Thursday was cancelled.

Rand Water obtained a Labour Court order to prevent the union from protesting.

The labour union and the utility, which supplies water to Gauteng and other provinces, have been negotiating to reach a compromise on incentive bonuses.

Samwu deputy provincial secretary, Mamorena Madisha, said that Rand Water was not telling the truth about the reason why the company could not afford to pay the bonuses.

"The reason that was given to us as employees were that Rand Water did not reach its net income target. This is actually misleading, that is not true. In their own affidavit they clearly indicate that Rand Water did reach its net income target and, in fact, it exceeded it."

