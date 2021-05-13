Pro-Palestine protestors in CT call on govt to act against Israel

The past two days have seen pro-Palestine marches taking place in the Mother City.

CAPE TOWN - With the violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories escalating, protestors in Cape Town have called on the South African government to take decisive action against Israel.

It comes amid global outrage and concern over protests and scuffles between Palestinians and Israeli police, which has escalated in recent days.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been an ongoing struggle for many years and various attempts have been made to find peace.

Capetonians came out in their numbers in solidarity with Palestine following the latest conflict with Israel.

At a march to Parliament on Wednesday, one resident said: “It’s a travesty of justice. It’s human rights being trampled on.”

While another said: “And if you’re not going to do anything, I feel like we are going to be sellouts at the end of the day because their forefathers stood with our forefathers in fighting a system. Now that we are free, we are not doing anything [to help them], it does not sit well with me.”

At the same time, the SA Jewish Board of Deputies and the SA Zionist Federation has called on the South African government and all political parties to show even-handedness and acknowledge the complexity of the situation.

They said demonising Israel was irresponsible, inflammatory and dangerous.

They added that tensions were already heightened around a number of issues including a domestic land dispute in east Jerusalem.

