One child killed, 3 others injured after being hit by a car in Kya Sands

It's understood that the driver lost control of the car, causing it to roll and collide with the school children off Agnes Avenue in Kya Sands on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - One child has died and three others were severely injured after they were hit on the side of the road by a vehicle that overturned.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to treat the injured minors, however, one of the children succumbed to his injuries.

"Four children were found just a short distance from the car. We assessed the children between the ages of 6 and 14 and found that they had sustained numerous injuries, and they were in a critical condition. We immediately treated the children but unfortunately, after some time, one of the children succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead. The details surrounding the incident are not yet known,” said ER24's Russel Meiring.

