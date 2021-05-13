'No vaccines being given away' - WC Health Dept says social media message fake

The Western Cape Health Department's Mark van der Heever said that they were aware of false claims that Mitchell’s Plain Hospital and other facilities had extra Johnson and Johnson doses to give away.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department has responded to a fake message on social media indicating that vaccines will be made available to the public on Friday.

The department's Mark van der Heever said that they were aware of false claims that Mitchell’s Plain Hospital and other facilities had extra Johnson and Johnson doses to give away.

"The Western Cape Department of Health would like to reiterate that no vaccines are being given away. The current phase one of the vaccination programme is administered to healthcare workers only under the Sisonke Implementation Study, which concludes on the 15th of May," Van der Heever said.

He urged people not to go to vaccination sites until they'd received an SMS indicating their date, site and unique code.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.