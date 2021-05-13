Nehawu wants clear govt update on vaccine procurement, rising infections

The union said that while many South Africans had adhered to COVID-19 regulations, the country’s vaccine rollout had been uninspiring, with thousands of healthcare workers yet to be inoculated.

DURBAN - Workers union Nehawu has called on the government to provide a clear update on vaccine procurement from countries such as Russia and China, amid increasing COVID-19 infections in the country.

The union said that failure to improve the country's vaccination programme would expedite the arrival of the third wave.

The union said that failure to improve the country’s vaccination programme would expedite the arrival of the third wave.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said that the country also needed to tighten border control.

“I think we should be looking at the issue of border control, especially flights or ships that are coming from the UK and India, where the variant is taking hold in those places," Xaba said.

In the meantime, UKZN-based health expert, Professor Mosa Moshabela, raised concerns about the low registration rate on the electronic vaccination data system for COVID-19.

"The understanding that I had was that that lead time of one month was to ensure that the registration is done swiftly, but it hasn’t," Moshabela said.

Moshabela called for collaboration between government, business and civil society in a bid to assist millions of South Africans who did not have access and skills to register their details on the online platform.

