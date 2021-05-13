Mabuza: Govt vaccine roll out is anything but efficient

Mabuza says the reason the rollout has been slow to pick up is that setbacks like the suspension in using the Johnson & Johnson jab which has since been lifted.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has conceded that the government’s vaccine roll out has been anything but efficient.

Mabuza said the reason the roll out had been slow to pick up was setbacks like the suspension in using the Johnson & Johnson jab, which has since been lifted.

Mabuza was answering questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

South Africa’s vaccine roll out has seen only about 26% of the 1.5 million healthcare workers being inoculated so far.

READ: Concern & hesitancy: Will SA meet 40m vaccination target by Feb 2022?

MPs like the DA’s Siviwe Gwarube questioned the slow pace of the Sisonke implementation study almost four months since the first vaccine doses arrived in the country.

“This government is yet to vaccinate even 500,000 healthcare workers despite a commitment months ago that 1.2 million of them would be inoculated.”

READ: 30% of South Africans hesitant to take COVID vaccine over side effects - survey

Mabuza said the AstraZeneca vaccine cancellation was the main reason for the delay: “So, we had to take that vaccine to other countries in the continent. Now that was almost a million vaccines. It took us back in terms of our programme in phase one and of course our agreement we made with J&J was affected by the discovery of blood clots.”

WATCH: Deputy President Mabuza unpacks scheme where you can claim for COVID-19 vaccine injury

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.