Lotto Results: Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 are:

Lotto: 02, 11, 13, 20, 31, 42 B: 16

Lotto Plus 1: 04, 18, 25, 30, 32, 37 B: 33

Lotto Plus 2: 13, 17, 37, 38, 50, 52 B: 22

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (12/05/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/bCVeG99cYO #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 12, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (12/05/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/uIKonzDunS #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 12, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (12/05/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/crXgqs0JG7 #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 12, 2021

