Lotto Results: Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

Picture: Unsplash.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 are:

Lotto: 02, 11, 13, 20, 31, 42 B: 16

Lotto Plus 1: 04, 18, 25, 30, 32, 37 B: 33

Lotto Plus 2: 13, 17, 37, 38, 50, 52 B: 22

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

