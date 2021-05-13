KZN ANC: Mangosuthu Buthelezi linking IFP, Zulu royal family for political gain

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal claimed that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi had conflated his role as prime minister to the Zulu nation with his position as IFP leader and it wanted him to stop.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has lashed out at Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying that he was using his position within the Zulu royal household to further his political agenda.

Buthelezi has a customary position as prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch.

He was appointed to this role in 1954 by the late King Bhekuzulu kaSolomon, the father of the departed AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

In an address to reporters this week, Buthelezi accused the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal of sustaining a smear campaign against him.

This came after the governing party asked the elderly statesman to verify facts about the state protection given to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini before issuing public statements.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, accused Buthelezi of linking the IFP and Zulu royal family for political gain.

"And he has done this deliberately because his primal objective is to create an impression in society that there is no distinction between the IFP and the Zulu kingdom."

Ntuli said that the ANC will not allow the IFP to continue with what it called a “deliberate distortion” of its position in KwaZulu-Natal.

At the same time, the ANC has reaffirmed its support for King Misuzulu, saying that its deployees in government would ensure a fitting coronation for the new monarch.

