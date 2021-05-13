Ipid arrest two SAPS officers for allegedly trying to murder their partners

Both arrests were made on Wednesday; the first in the Eastern Cape and the second in the Free State.

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid has on Wednesday arrested two police officers for allegedly attempting to murder their partners.

The first arrest took place in the Eastern Cape and the second in the Free State.

In the first crime, members nabbed a 29-year-old police constable from the Mount Fletcher police station.

He allegedly shot his girlfriend last week and then took her to hospital where he apparently claimed she had been attacked by robbers.

Ipid's Ndileka Cola said the officer then allegedly opened a case of attempted murder at the police station.

“When the police officers visited the girlfriend in hospital, she told them that she was shot by her boyfriend after they had an argument. He has been charged with attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice as well as perjury.”

In the second crime, members arrested a 31-year-old SAPS constable who allegedly attempted to murder her boyfriend on Tuesday night.

The woman, stationed at the Ficksburg police station, was on duty at the time.

Cola said the pair allegedly had an argument: “As they argued, she allegedly took out her office gun and fired shots at the direction of the boyfriend. Police arrived on the crime scene and arrested her for the discharge of her firearm, which is attempted murder.”

