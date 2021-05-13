IEC: 17-18 July last opportunity for votes to register

The IEC said there would only be one voter registration weekend, which will see over 23,000 voting stations around the country open from 8 am to 5 pm to help new voters register and existing voters update their details if necessary.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Thursday said the weekend of 17 and 18 July would be the last opportunity for voters to register and check their registration status at their voting stations, ahead of the local government elections.

Usually, the IEC holds two registration weekends just ahead of polling day, however, the commission said it took the decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic and budget constraints.

The electoral commission's CEO Sy Mamabolo has urged eligible first-time voters to ensure they were registered to participate in the elections scheduled for 27 October.

“We, therefore, urge all South Africans to take advantage of the opportunity, but this is also an opportunity for those who are registering to come to confirm their details, especially their address details because an address in local government elections assumes heightened importance because of its relevance to the ward, which is a political boundary.”

