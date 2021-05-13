Home Affairs says it will ensure services not disrupted by undertakers' protest

The department has obtained a court interdict prohibiting protestors from intimidating staff and those visiting their offices.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs on Wednesday said it had contingency plans in place to ensure its services were not disrupted by a protest by undertakers over death certificates.

Undertakers under the banner, the Unification Task Team, want government to amend regulations so they can have the right to register deaths on behalf of bereaved families.

The department’s Siya Qoza said it had put systems in place to ensure those who needed their services were not inconvenienced.

“The Department of Home Affairs has a court interdict, which prohibits members of the Unification Task Team from intimidating Home Affairs staff and people who are visiting Home Affairs offices.”

Qoza said while some of the issues raised by the undertakers fell under the mandate of the Department of Health and local municipalities, they remained open to further talks.

“The department has regular lines of communication and these remain open should UTT wish to use them.”

Meanwhile, the disgruntled funeral parlour operators have threatened to intensify their protest nationwide accusing the department of backtracking on its assurances during previous meetings.

