Healthcare workers who've missed J&J jabs raise concerns ahead of phase 2 start

There was confusion and frustration from those queuing outside the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital earlier on Thursday after they were not able to get their vaccinations on Wednesday due to an influx of people at the facility.

JOHANNESBURG - With only a day left before the Sisonke Vaccination Programme comes to an end, healthcare workers who have missed their booked dates to get the Johnson & Johnson jabs have raised some concerns.

The hospital first had to first deal with the backlog on Thursday morning but urged healthcare workers not to panic as they would still be able to get their inoculation during the second phase of government’s programme next week.

Some healthcare workers arrived at the hospital with a booking from Wednesday but never made it to the front of the queue.

An official from the hospital told health professionals that if their name was not on the list because of Wednesday’s traffic, they would have to rebook on the system.

"Yesterday, we had an overflood of people. Those people remained here and we cut them because vaccines ran out. Most of them are here today. There will be no fairness in the situation. There's limited vaccines and a lot of people," he said.

He said that on Wednesday the hospital was overwhelmed with people who pitched up without a booking.

Speaking to those in the queue, the doctor confirmed that due to a technical glitch, the system sent out messages which included the elderly, who are only supposed to come through next week.

