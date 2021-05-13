Gauteng Health Dept assures health workers they'll be vaccinated in phase 2

With only a day left before the Sisonke vaccination programme comes to an end, long queues of healthcare workers snaked through designated COVID-19 vaccination sites across the province following a backlog.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that it would continue to inoculate health workers who had not been vaccinated under the Phase 1B vaccine rollout, which is set to commence next week.

The study fell behind schedule after the Johnson & Johnson jab was temporarily paused following reports from the US of a rare blood-clotting disorder.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins on Monday, which means that people 60-years-old and older can get their jabs.

However, there is a lot of uncertainty on how the process will play out.

The department has now moved to assure healthcare workers that they will still get the opportunity to receive the vaccine during the second phase of government's programme.

"The Gauteng Department of Health has noted the overwhelming demand for vaccines at various vaccination sites by healthcare workers and would like to appeal for calm. health workers who have not been vaccinated at the end of the Sisonke programme will get an opportunity to receive the vaccine under the Phase 1B vaccine rollout. The South African Medical Research Council is working closely with government to ensure a smooth handover as the Sisonke programme is ending this week."

