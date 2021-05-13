EWN Weather Watch: Sun shines on WC & Gauteng for Friday

Cool temperatures, clear skies and sunshine is predicted for most of the South Africa on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Cool temperatures, clear skies and sunshine is predicted for most of South Africa on Friday.

GAUTENG

Most of the province can expect clear skies, with temperatures in low to mid-20s. Johannesburg can expect a mild day and a high of 20°C, with Pretoria set for 22°C. Hammanskraal tops the mercury with a high of 24°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 14.5.2021 pic.twitter.com/vSD7CpEWdT SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 13, 2021

WESTERN CAPE

Sunshine is expected over most of the province, with temperatures ranging from the low 20s all the way to a scorching 30°C in Vredendal. Cape Town is set for a high of 24 °C, Worcester 25°C, George a cool 22°C and Beaufort West a high of 22°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 14.5.2021 pic.twitter.com/tgZOQkXtbf SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 13, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL

After a few days of summer-like weather, KZN sees a cooler day on Friday. Durban can expect a partly cloudy day with a high of 24°C, Richard's Bay has similar conditions and tops the mercury at 24°C, while Newcastle will see a high of just 18°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 14.5.2021 pic.twitter.com/5cDOnMMr5D SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 13, 2021

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.