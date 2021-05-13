Dlamini finally pays R650,000 personal cost order in Sassa saga

In September 2018, the Constitutional Court ordered her to pay a portion of the legal costs in a case relating to the social grants payment system.

CAPE TOWN - Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has finally paid a R650,000 personal cost order against her.

The court ruled that Dlamini had failed to carry out her duties as minister adding her conduct had been reckless and grossly negligent.

The court ordered her to pay the Black Sash Trust and Freedom Under Law out of her own pocket.

Black Sash spokesperson Esley Philander on Thursday said: “This sends an important message that public officials must be held to account for their actions. Until recently, Miss Dlamini had made every effort to avoid paying for the cost she owed of around R650,000 in total.”

