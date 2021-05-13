CT NGO Nakhlistan cooking up a storm to feed the needy on Eid

The Nakhlistan feeding scheme will start preparing 179 pots of food in Rylands on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan drawing to a close on Thursday, many local NGOs will be distributing food to the needy.

The Nakhlistan feeding scheme will start preparing 179 pots of food in Rylands on Thursday afternoon.

The 130 litre pots of akhni will be shared across the Western Cape on Friday to mark Eid, a religious holiday.

The group's Fatima Allie: "Because of COVID, we will be cooking in two sessions. We will be starting to cook this afternoon at the Callies rugby field. We will be starting off with 96 pots of food and after four or five hours, once that meal is cooked, we can commence with the other 83 pots of food."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.