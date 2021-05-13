Concern & hesitancy: Will SA meet 40m vaccination target by Feb 2022?

The national Department of Health plans to have 40 million South Africans vaccinated by the end of February next year.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa needs to administer close to 190,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses daily to meet current targets set by government.

This analysis has been shared during a briefing on Wednesday on the National Income Dynamics Study Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM).

The NIDS-CRAM Wave 4 study analyses the socio-economic impact as a result of the national State of Disaster instituted due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The national Department of Health plans to have 40 million South Africans vaccinated by the end of February next year.

Professor of economics at Stellenbosch University Ronell Burger questioned whether this was a realistic goal.

“I’m very worried about that because in terms of other developing countries, this has required us to form the very fastest vaccination plan than America. I am quite worried that it's not realistic [but] I would like to be surprised.”

Burger, who's part of the university's Research on Socio-Economic Policy Group also participated in a study that found 71% of South Africans would take a COVID-19 vaccine if one was available.

“Amongst the younger group, between 18 and 24, vaccine hesitancy was significantly higher. We also found that users of social media were much more likely to be vaccine-hesitant.”

As part of the NIDS-CRAM study, data collected in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape found that as a result of the pandemic, primary school children in no-fee schools last year learnt 50-75% less than what they normally would have.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.