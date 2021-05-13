CoJ housing dept calls for donations for residents of Gazine informal settlement

A devastating fire destroyed the informal settlement last month - displacing hundreds of families.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg's housing department on Thursday called for donations from non-governmental organisations and corporates to help the residents of the Gazine informal settlement near the Kwa Mai Mai market in the CBD.

A devastating fire destroyed the informal settlement last month, displacing hundreds of families.

Nine people were killed and 24 others were hurt.

The city's Neo Goba said that the housing department was coordinating efforts to provide relief to the families, however, they were also asking South Africans for help.

“We are also calling out any non-governmental organisations and corporates to kindly donate food, blankets, and furniture for those who lost their belongings as a result of the fire that broke out at the building. We have also approached the City of Cape Town for best practices of the Empower Shack as part of incremental housing.”

