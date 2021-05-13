Cabinet approves extension of national state of disaster for another month

The extension of the national state of disaster comes amid a warning from the Health Department about the rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster by another month.

This follows a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday which discussed various issues, including the country's COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout programme.

The previous extension only made provision for the coronavirus lockdown until Saturday but it will now last until 15 June.

Provinces, including Gauteng and the Western Cape, are already in the grip of a resurgence of the virus.

There are fears that the country could be entering its third wave of infections as the winter season approaches, and with the general population yet to be vaccinated.

