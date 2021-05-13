Basic Education Dept to discuss school sports as COVID cases rise amongst pupils

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department is discussing how best to handle school sporting activities in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases among pupils.

Eyewitness News has learned that two special meetings are scheduled for next week to discuss the impact of allowing contact activities to continue at schools.

At least two schools in Gauteng have been closed after several COVID-19 cases were detected.

Eyewitness News understands that several more schools in Gauteng had detected cases of COVID-19, most of them emanating from sporting activities.

The Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga confirmed that high-level meetings would be held next week to discuss how the sector could tighten its COVID-19 protocols, particularly around contact sport.

"Some work is being done to assess the impact of having allowed sport to happen and contact sport in particular," Mhlanga said.

As the country faces an imminent third of wave of infections, Mhlanga said that the department was closely monitoring the situation.

"We continue to monitor schools and the application of the health and safety protocols," Mhlanga added.

Regarding a decision on classroom learning, the Basic Education Department said that the rotation schedule for pupils still applied.

