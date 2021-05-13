State to oppose bail for man accused of killing Charne Viljoen

Charne Viljoen had been stabbed several times.

CAPE TOWN - An Atlantis man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend remains behind bars before an expected bail application in two weeks.

Owen Steenberg (23) was arrested last week after 21-year-old Charne Viljoen's body was discovered in Saxonsea.

She'd been stabbed several times.

On Thursday, his case was remanded to 27 May where he's expected to bring a bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it could not happen on Thursday because there was no Legal Aid lawyer available.

The State indicated that it would oppose bail.

This will encourage residents of Witsand and Atlantis, who staged a peaceful protest at his first court appearance.

