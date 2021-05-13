AfriForum: SA recorded 395 farm attacks since April 2020

While there was a decline in the number of farm attacks in the 2020/21 financial year compared to the previous period, there's been an increase in murders, said the group.

CAPE TOWN - AfriForum said there were 395 farm attacks reported countrywide since April last year.

The civil rights organisation released its latest stats on Wednesday.

While there was a decline in the number of farm attacks in the 2020/21 financial year compared to the previous period, there's been an increase in murders, said the group.

Over the past year, 59 people were killed on farms compared to 41 in the previous year.

AfriForum's Ernst Roets said farm attacks continued to be a source of grave concern because of the excessive violence commonly used during these crimes.

He said in 22% of the attacks, victims were brutally tortured by being kicked to death, repeatedly stabbed and even burnt with irons.

“The fact that the number of murders, and the levels of brutality increased, is very alarming. This indicates to us that the level of lip service by the minister of police for a short while did not lead to any significant results.”

Stats further showed 64% of the victims were over the age of 50.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.