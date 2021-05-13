Go

72 more COVID deaths push SA’s toll to 54,968

The 'Business Day' newspaper is reporting that South Africa has experienced one of the world's worst death tolls from COVID-19 relative to the size of its population.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Seventy-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities - confirmed over the past 24-hour reporting cycle - take the known death toll to 54,968.

The Business Day newspaper is reporting that South Africa has experienced one of the world's worst death tolls from COVID-19 relative to the size of its population.

The country's caseload since the start of the pandemic is now at 1 602 031, with 2,759 of these infections recorded over the past day.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA