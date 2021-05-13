72 more COVID deaths push SA’s toll to 54,968

The 'Business Day' newspaper is reporting that South Africa has experienced one of the world's worst death tolls from COVID-19 relative to the size of its population.

JOHANNESBURG – Seventy-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities - confirmed over the past 24-hour reporting cycle - take the known death toll to 54,968.

The Business Day newspaper is reporting that South Africa has experienced one of the world's worst death tolls from COVID-19 relative to the size of its population.

The country's caseload since the start of the pandemic is now at 1 602 031, with 2,759 of these infections recorded over the past day.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 12 May.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight!

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 602 031 the total number of deaths is 54 968 the total number of recoveries is 1 519 734 and the total number of vaccines administered is 430 730.

