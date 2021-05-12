WATCH LIVE: Setlhomamaru Dintwe gives SSA-related evidence at Zondo Inquiry
The state capture commission is hearing State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence from the Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is hearing State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence from the Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe on Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE: Setlhomamaru Dintwe gives SSA-related evidence at Zondo Inquiry
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.