WATCH LIVE: Setlhomamaru Dintwe gives SSA-related evidence at Zondo Inquiry

The state capture commission is hearing State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence from the Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe appearing at the state capture inquiry on 12 May 2021. Picture: SABC/YouTube
