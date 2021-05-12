Undertakers plan to shut down Home Affairs officers this morning

The Unification Task Team, which represents several undertakers are hoping to intensify their protest by closing several Home Affairs offices on Wednesday morning.

The Unification Task Team, which represents several undertakers, is hoping to intensify its protest by closing several Home Affairs offices.

They want government to amend regulations so they can remove bodies from mortuaries, hospitals and forensic laboratories for burial.

Task team spokesperson Muzi Hlengwa insists there won’t be any impact on grieving families.

He said burials would go ahead as planned: “All those we're supposed to bury this week will be buried, but the paperwork will come after the funeral. The only part that will be affected will be them not being able to launch a central claim, we are prepared to give them the funerals they deserve.”

