Security measures increased on Golden Arrow buses following spate of robberies

CAPE TOWN - Security measures for Golden Arrow buses are being increased following a spate of robberies over recent months.

On Tuesday, provincial Transport Department officials briefed the Western Cape government's Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works. On the agenda was commuter safety, specifically on Golden Arrow vehicles and trains.

Golden Arrow's Francois Meyer said that there was a drop in robberies from eight to three a week on average. There were 224 robberies last year and 93 so far this year. So far, 15 buses have had surveillance cameras installed.

“The surveillance cameras... it's not just a question of ordering the cameras and fitting them. Electrical looms need to be made, panic buttons need to be designed and manufactured. We think everything is in line for us fitting 25 cameras a week from now on,” said Meyer.

Other projects that are at various stages include the public transport enforcement unit on buses and a fare-box security enhancement where the bus company will install a cash dropbox.

Committee chairperson Daylin Mitchell: "The province's plan for South Africa’s first provincial transport authority will support an environment of coordination and harmonisation of systems expected to assist the safety aspect of public transport."

However, he said that as with many issues in our country, the problem was predominantly with the criminal justice system and the lack of convictions.

