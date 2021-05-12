Scopa wants SSA's report on vetting public works supply chain managers

Scopa received a briefing from Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille and department officials about the investigation into the controversial Beitbridge Border fence fiasco.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa wants the State Security Agency (SSA) to provide a report on the vetting of Department of Public Works supply chain management officials.

Scopa received a briefing from Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille and department officials on Tuesday about the investigation into the controversial Beitbridge Border fence fiasco.

The committee heard how it's still ongoing, more than a year after the fence on the South Africa-Zimbabwe border was found to be inadequate.

Scopa wanted an update on whether recommendations it’s made following its visit to the Beitbridge Border fence are being implemented.

MPs have heard how the department has vetted a total of 230 supply chain management officials.

It also needs the State Security Agency to fast-track the process.

But members were not impressed with the slow pace of dealing with those implicated in wrongdoing.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “We will hold you directly accountable if this process does not move with the necessary speed and urgency. You need to employ the necessary resources and expertise to deal with this matter.”

De Lille has denied any personal liability but admitted the process has been slow.

“Within our legal mandate, we will certainly try to speed up the process, but it is painfully slow.”

She was rebuked by the committee on Tuesday.

