Samwu cancels strike Rand Water after employer gets court order halting protest

JOHANNESBURG - Municipal workers union Samwu has cancelled its planned strike at Rand Water on Thursday.

This comes after the water supplier obtained a Labour Court order to prevent the union from protesting.

Samwu and Rand Water have been at loggerheads regarding performance incentive bonuses.

The utility, which supplies water to Gauteng and other provinces, had issued a circular last month informing employees of the removal of incentive bonuses for employees.

The union's deputy provincial secretary, Mamorena Madisha, said that the union intended to appeal the decision.

“We are not giving up on this matter of our incentive bonuses,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rand Water's Teboho Joala said that they had been vindicated by the court.

“Our contention on the matter is, while we respect the rights of the workers to strike, you can’t strike over a matter that’s not part of the conditions of service,” Joala said.

