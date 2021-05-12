PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall numbers for Tuesday, 11 May 2021:

PowerBall: 04, 10, 17, 29, 38 PB: 20

PowerBall Plus: 05, 08, 22, 26, 44 PB: 03

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.