National voter registration for local govt polls set for 17 & 18 July - IEC

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission of South Africa said that voters would be able to register on 17 and 18 July at specially set-up points in their wards for the upcoming elections.

Usually, the IEC holds two registration weekends just ahead of polling day, however, the commission said that it took the decision due to budget constraints.

Over the registration weekend, over 23,000 voting stations around the country will open from 8am to 5pm to assist new voters to register and existing voters to update their registration details if necessary.

Meanwhile, ongoing voter registration will continue during working hours at local IEC offices until the proclamation of the elections, scheduled to be held on 27 October.

