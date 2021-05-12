Montana wants ’bias’ Zondo Inquiry lawyer Vas Soni to recuse himself

Montana said Soni’s loyalty to his nemesis Werksmans Attorneys was making him do their bidding.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana on Tuesday said Zondo commission lawyer Vas Soni should recuse himself because he was biased.



Montana said Soni’s loyalty to his nemesis Werksmans Attorneys was making him do their bidding.

He told the commission to throw out some of the evidence submitted about him, saying it was either untrue or unfounded.

READ: Montana forces Zondo Inquiry to throw out some evidence submitted about him

“Soni must recuse himself, he is biased.” Montana has accused advocate Soni of advancing a predetermined narrative started by Werksmans Attorneys, a law firm that Soni worked for.

Werksmans Attorneys was appointed by Prasa board chair Popo Molefe to investigate irregularities under Montana and found him culpable of gross misconduct.

Montana said Soni was part of the team that wrote the opinion about him, so he couldn't be impartial.

“The network has determined and is reaching out to Mr Soni, that is why he is taking the line he is taking.”

Soni said he remained objective.

But Zondo said he would reflect on the way forward considering the time constraints facing the commission and if there was no time, Montana may have to submit a written response.

WATCH: Montana: Zondo Commission owes me an apology

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.