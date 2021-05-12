Money stolen from SSA was used to fund ANC faction, Dintwe tells Zondo Inquiry

Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, said that lots of money, up to €200,000 at a time, was stolen in suitcases from the State Security Agency or reported lost and some of it was used to fund a faction of the African National Congress (ANC).

Dintwe told the Zondo Commission that there were legitimate fears that some of it could fund terrorism.

He said that senior officials at the intelligence agency employed their family members, friends and even girlfriends because they were loyal to them.

He said that such agents were then loyal to that senior official only and sent information to them only so that they appeared to be more successful than other officials.

Dintwe said that approval of cash withdrawals that have led to mass looting was done through these channels.

"Money has been stolen, and we're talking about lots and lots of money, taken with suitcases. There is evidence in our possession that some of that money was used to finance a particular faction within the governing party. One of the transactions was equivalent to €200,000, " Dintwe said.

