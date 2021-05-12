Migrant traders feel unprotected by SA law enforcement agencies - study

The Democracy Development Programme (DDP), which conducted the study said that about 67% of migrant traders used in the study felt unprotected by police. They also revealed that they felt intimidated by law enforcement officials.

DURBAN - A new study by the Durban-based think tank, the Democracy Development Programme (DDP), has found that the majority of migrant traders felt unprotected by law enforcement agencies despite periodic incidents of xenophobic violence.

READ: Foreign nationals 'live in constant fear' in South Africa: HRW

The study was conducted in March and involved migrant traders from at least 14 African countries.

The DDP'S Lily Hlophe said that they now wanted to use the study outcomes to lobby government to improve safety conditions for migrant traders in the city.

She said that about 67% of migrant traders used in the study felt unprotected by police. They also revealed that they felt intimidated by law enforcement officials.

“Some members of the police are the ones who harass them, they are the ones that take their papers. In fact there was one who said he was arrested and only got out after a month and still didn’t know why he was arrested,” said Hlophe.



Hlophe said that multi-stakeholder programmes involving government, business and civil society was needed to root out crime against foreign nationals.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.