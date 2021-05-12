Mabuza accepts that SA's vaccine rollout has been slow, inefficient

Deputy President David Mabuza said that the reason that the South African vaccine rollout had been slow to pick up was because of the cancellation of the one million AstraZeneca vaccines earlier this year.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has accepted that the government's vaccine rollout has been anything but efficient.

Mabuza said that the reason that the South African vaccine rollout had been slow to pick up was because of the cancellation of the one million AstraZeneca vaccines earlier this year.

Mabuza was responding to questions from opposition MPs about the vaccine rollout, which has seen only 26% of the 1.5 million healthcare workers being inoculated so far.

"Yes, we must accept that our vaccination process has been very slow, I affected by a number of factors. Firstly, you will remember the AstraZeneca vaccine that we had to give to the African Union because of our variant and that vaccine was not really efficient, the efficacy was not up to scratch," the deputy president said.

