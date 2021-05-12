Lindani Myeni’s lawyer: Hawaii police didn't follow protocol when they shot him

Myeni was killed last month after a woman called the police screaming hysterically over the phone, ostensibly believing that Myeni wanted to harm her.

JOHANNESBURG - South African born rugby player Lindani Myeni’s lawyer on Wednesday said Honolulu police treated him "like an animal" when they shot and killed the 29-year-old without following police protocol.

Myeni was killed last month after a woman called the police screaming hysterically over the phone, ostensibly believing that Myeni wanted to harm her.

Officers responded and fired multiple shots at Myeni who was defenceless and was not even wearing his shoes.

His legal team believes the father of two mistook the woman's house for a temple that was actually located next door.

Myeni family lawyer Bridget Morgan-Bickerton explained what evidence was collected through bodycam footage: “There were no lights, no sirens and yelled no less than five times ‘get on the ground’ without one time announcing that they were the police. That’s illegal, unlawful and it is absolutely unjustified.”

WATCH: ‘When evil happens, you need to speak on it’ - Lindani Myeni’s widow

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.